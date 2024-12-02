Junior Software Engineer for Talent Program in Ludvika!
Are you graduating next summer and looking for an amazing career opportunity in electrical engineering? The role of Software Engineer is your chance to begin your career with an outstanding employer. Don't wait-apply today!
About the Role:
As a Junior Software Engineer at Hitachi Energy, you will work on developing and maintaining core code for control and protection in HVDC projects. Your responsibilities will include programming, testing, and documentation, as well as working with technical tools like Azure DevOps and Hidraw for code control.
Your key responsibilities include:
• Maintaining and further developing core code used in HVDC solutions.
• Testing and verifying code changes to ensure high quality.
• Programming, integrating symbols into code flows, and graphical programming.
• Planning and organizing your daily work with accountability for assigned tasks.
Growth Opportunities:
You will receive a thorough introduction and training in our systems and tools. You'll have the chance to work in various project areas and find your niche within control and protection for HVDC.
About the Company:
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high-voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high-voltage switchgear. Their technologies enable energy transfer from production sites to users with minimal losses, supporting sustainable energy usage. They pioneer advancements that ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all-keeping the lights on, factories running, and hospitals and schools operational. Based in Ludvika, the company has established itself worldwide with strong growth prospects. With over 14,000 employees, they offer exceptional professional development opportunities for employees and provide clients with well-established solutions.
You will have the opportunity to contribute to the green energy transition by collaborating with colleagues to build tailored systems in both software and hardware, addressing global demands for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy.
About You:
We are looking for a self-motivated, collaborative individual with a proactive attitude and a passion for software development. You are solutions-oriented, positive, and eager to grow your skills in a dynamic environment.
Requirements:
• A degree in Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems, Software Development, or Computer Engineering.
• Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
• Interest in programming and software development.
• Experience with PLCs and digital control technology.
Merits:* Familiarity with tools like PS CAD and MATLAB for simulations.
• Knowledge of programming languages like Python, C#, or C++.
• Experience in the power industry.
About Framtiden AB:
At Framtiden, we specialize in staffing and recruitment, striving to make a difference in people's lives. We do this by helping individuals find the right job and companies find the right talent. With offices in seven locations across Sweden and Oslo, we're experts in connecting great people with great companies.
For this role, you will initially be employed through Framtiden, with the opportunity to transition to a direct hire by the client company.
About the Talent Program:
Over the course of a year, you will participate in approximately one training day per month. These sessions are designed to enhance both your technical expertise and personal development. The program provides a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and learn more about different areas of the organization.
Our goal is to ensure you enjoy the program while equipping you with valuable knowledge for your professional journey.
Recruitment Process:
• CV Screening
• Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
• Interview with the Company
• Drug Test
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
Terms:
• Start Date: August 2025 (or as agreed)
• Location: Ludvika
