Junior Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2026-04-14
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a large-scale IT organization in a global industrial environment, helping support business-critical applications connected to Product Lifecycle Management. This is a hands-on assignment where you get to build your software engineering foundation while working closely with experienced colleagues and cross-functional teams.
You will contribute to Java-based backend development, maintenance, troubleshooting, and continuous improvements in enterprise-level systems. If you want to grow through real technical challenges and gain practical experience from complex platforms, this is a strong opportunity to learn and develop.
Job DescriptionYou support the development and maintenance of PLM systems.
You contribute to backend development in Java-based applications.
You collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand needs and help deliver effective solutions.
You take part in troubleshooting, testing, and continuous improvements.
You follow coding standards and document technical solutions.
Requirements0-2 years of experience in software development, or relevant academic experience
Basic knowledge of Java
Fluent Swedish and English
Strong willingness to learn and grow within software engineering
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Nice to haveFamiliarity with PLM systems such as Windchill
Exposure to enterprise IT environments
Internship or trainee experience within software development
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7563975-1945182". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Eskilstuna Järnvägsstation (visa karta
)
632 20 ESKILSTUNA Jobbnummer
9853250