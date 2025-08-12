Junior software developer
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Today we stand at the forefront of agile software development, using methods like Lean and Scrum to create a product that excels. Early customer and stakeholder feedback is a key element in our development process which is based on Continuous Integration SW practices. Our product, tools and infrastructure places high technical requirements on the team, including high-performance application development, low latency requirements, multi-threaded/multi-process troubleshooting, and embedded system development in an environment with huge amounts of data.
In the role of Software Developer, you will get the opportunity to work closely with your Product Owner and stakeholders in a collaborative environment, requiring both maturity and a strong 'team first' approach. Here, we embrace a culture of collective responsibility, ensuring that all tasks are completed according to the established backlog priority.
To expand our organization's capacity, we are looking for ambitious, intelligent, creative and inspiring individuals who are in the early stage of their career. We provide a dynamic, fun and challenging environment where you can grow and help to inspire your colleagues to further growth. With us, you'll be joining a small cross-functional development team working with feature development.
Responsibilities & Tasks
The team will design, implement and test the feature, product and system from requirements to production and commercial deployment. Each team has life cycle responsibility for a part of the product.
Among other things, Unit/Component Test, Refactoring and Continuous Delivery are defining concepts and we are constantly improving our ways of working. We are not perfect and not afraid to say so. We are on a journey, and we know we have many problems to solve, and we need to learn new things on the way. We believe in trying new things connected to, e.g:
* Software Craftsmanship
* Analyze requirements and propose a software design
* Analyze verification needs and develop test cases validating your design
* Develop test case automation
* Execute tests, troubleshoot, and correct faults found
* Reserved time for improvements and innovations, Hackathons
Knowledge sharing from external channels
Qualifications
* MSc level in Computer Science or the equivalent level of knowledge
* 0 - 2 years of related experience in SW development
* Fluent in English, written and oral
Skills in software development, preferably using Erlang, python or other functional languages
Meritorious qualifications
* Experience from verification, troubleshoot and debug software issues to ensure optimal performance
* Experience of agile development and the Scrum framework.
* Knowledge of Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, HTTP2, TCP/IP, Linux, Containers
The characteristics we hope to see in you
We are looking for a person who enjoys working with software and product development in an environment driven by close collaboration. We work together to reach and even exceed our goals and continuously strive to improve ourselves and our output. We believe that you with your structured and disciplined approach, are not just ready to learn but eager to tackle complex challenges and redefine the boundaries of innovation alongside your team. You can communicate in a clear and effective way. With a focus on solutions, you bring a can-do attitude to challenges, working well both independently and with the team.
Working at Ericsson
Ericsson Packet Core products are at the core of the mobile network, connecting radio networks with the internet and enabling seamless connectivity. In our development unit, you'll be part of the next step of our transformation: developing 5G networks with cloud native software for telecom operators around the world.
At Packet Core you'll work with hundreds of talented developers, giving you plenty of opportunities to learn from senior colleagues and develop your own competence. We take pride in our commitment to innovation and regularly set aside time for Hackathons, allowing you to pursue your own ideas or work with new friends on the next big thing.
We're next to Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, with other cutting-edge tech companies as our closest neighbors in a buzzing area. There are plenty of opportunities for learning and networking at Lindholmen Science Park, and there is a wide range of restaurants for your
convenience.
