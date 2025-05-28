Junior Researchers in Machine Learning
At RISE, you'll have the opportunity to grow as a researcher in an environment where innovation, societal impact, and sustainability are at the core. We are now looking for two junior researchers in machine learning who wants to grow with us - and make a real difference.
About us
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden is Sweden's research institute and innovation partner. With over 3,000 employees, we collaborate closely with industry, academia, and the public sector to strengthen Swedish competitiveness and contribute to a more sustainable society.
We are now looking for two Junior Researchers in Machine Learning:
Position 1, Urban Climate Adaptation: This position focuses specifically on urban environments and enhancing their resilience to climate change (e.g., flooding, heat islands). The core is urban planning.
Position 2, Environmental Monitoring: This position has a broader focus on natural and managed ecosystems, including sustainable land management, biodiversity conservation, and agricultural/forest landscapes.
You will be part of our Deep Learning Group, where you'll work alongside experienced colleagues in AI and machine learning - with a particular focus on climate adaptation. The group is also active in the Nordic network Climate AI Nordics, providing you with a strong professional network and opportunities for collaboration and supervision with leading researchers across the Nordics and beyond.
As a junior researcher at RISE, you'll have a unique opportunity to grow - both professionally and personally. Several of our junior researchers have started their PhD studies as part of their work at RISE, which may also become an opportunity for you in the future. About the position As a junior researcher, you will conduct research in machine learning under the supervision of our Research Leader. Your responsibilities will include:
- Communicating and coordinating with external stakeholders and project partners.
- Developing algorithms and writing code (typically in Python, using frameworks such as PyTorch) for training and evaluating machine learning models.
- Writing scientific articles for publication in journals and conferences.
- Participating in and practicing presenting research at academic conferences, workshops, and other relevant events.
- Engaging in meetings with a wide range of project stakeholders, including researchers and representatives from organizations such as the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency, SLU, and municipalities.
- Contributing to internal meetings and collaborations within the research group, unit, and department.
Location: Gothenburg Travel: Some travel is required, primarily within Sweden and the Nordic region.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in research related to climate, environment, and sustainable development. You are also eager to develop your ability to present your work and research in both individual and collaborative settings.
Required qualifications:
A Master's degree in a relevant field, such as such as engineering physics, applied mathematics, computer science, or remote sensing.
Coursework in AI, machine learning, and image analysis.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious qualifications:
Ability to communicate in Swedish.
Research experience and scientific publications in relevant fields.
Experience with AI-focused projects, preferably with code available on platforms like GitHub.
Coursework or experience in GIS, remote sensing, or similar areas.
Are We Right for Each Other?
At RISE, you'll be part of our mission and work towards a more sustainable and competitive society. You'll have the opportunity to work and develop in a dynamic and inspiring environment, alongside talented colleagues, where your work truly makes a difference. Welcome to RISE - Sweden's research institute and innovation partner!
We look forward to your application! If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, please contact Stefan Wendin, Unit manager, Intelligent systems, +46 10 228 42 55. In RISE's recruitment processes, we do not request a personal letter. Instead, we ask you to answer a few selection questions that help us better understand your skills and experience in relation to the advertised position. The last day of application is June 18, 2025. Screening and interviews may be conducted continuously during the application period
Our trade union representatives are: Linda Ikatti, Unionen, 010-516 51 61, och Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874), https://www.ri.se/
Joanna Söderlund joanna.soderlund@ri.se
9365742