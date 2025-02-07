Junior Radio Software Developer
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for junior software developer who would join the cross-functional team working on the development of the Radio Software that controls Radio Units used for communication between mobile devices (smartphones, etc.) and vendors providing telecommunication services (data, voice, etc).
Development is mostly done in C++ and Java JCat, and it is used to create and maintain functionalities in the complex system architecture with SW and HW components for the Radio Unit that is embedded device.
You will:
* Work in a self-organizing cross-functional agile team with responsibility from pre-study to release and customer acceptance for new functionality
* Do SW development in C++ in a complex system architecture with SW and HW components
* Get understanding of the sophisticated system and fix difficult problems
* Work outside your own subject area
* Contribute with competence in SW system design and architecture principles
* Develop and utilize test automation, preferably using Java
The skills you bring:
* A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Wireless Communication or equivalent
* 1-2 years of meaningful work experience in SW development. You can be newly graduated.
* Willingness to broaden your competence and get a deeper understanding of our products
* Knowledge and experience in programming using object-oriented languages C++ and Java
* Knowledge on HW near programming
* Competence in Linux
* Familiarity with Jenkins, GIT, Eclipse, VScode
* Understanding of continuous integration, test and troubleshooting skills in the radio domain
