Junior Project Manager Logistics
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will join an assignment focused on improving shipping processes and supporting a transition to Oracle OTM in a complex logistics and supply chain environment. The work combines project coordination, process development, data readiness, and stakeholder communication.
In this role, you will help create a more scalable and transparent shipping setup with clearer service levels, standardized workflows, and better operational visibility. You will work closely with business stakeholders, IT, and other functions to move the initiative forward while keeping scope, progress, and quality aligned.
Job DescriptionLead and coordinate project activities based on defined deliverables, goals, and stakeholder needs.
Define, communicate, and follow up on project scope, plans, milestones, and budget.
Drive quality and risk management activities throughout the assignment.
Define lane-specific SLAs for different shipping modes such as Express, Parcel, Pallet, and Export.
Support the implementation of a priority lane for urgent material requests.
Help migrate the shipping process to Oracle OTM with a focus on structured, multi-user execution and standardized workflows.
Structure and improve foundational data, including shipment timestamps and alias-to-org mapping.
Partner with business and IT stakeholders to prepare handover material for the OTM process.
Create and update guidelines, communication material, and training content to support adoption of new processes and ways of working.
Contribute to predictable and transparent shipping operations across the organization.
RequirementsYou have a junior profile within project management.
You have experience coordinating projects with clear deadlines, deliverables, and stakeholder expectations.
You have a strong interest in logistics and supply chain.
You can structure information clearly and collaborate with different functions.
You are comfortable working with basic data in Excel and Power BI for mapping and insights.
You communicate clearly, follow up proactively, and support progress across multiple stakeholders.
You are open to learning new tools, including Oracle OTM and workflow-related tools.
You are fluent in Swedish and English.
Nice to haveExperience from shipping, transportation, or process improvement initiatives.
Exposure to Oracle OTM or similar logistics systems.
Experience creating training material, guidelines, or communication for end users.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7455572-1911197". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9817393