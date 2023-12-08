Junior Project Manager
2023-12-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are currently seeking a proactive Junior Project Manager to join the Client's global team. This role offers an exciting opportunity to work closely with both the Head of the Global Platform and the Business Owner, contributing significantly to various initiatives across the organization.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Manage and coordinate multiple initiatives, ensuring timely delivery and quality standards.
• Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to achieve project objectives.
• Provide regular updates and reports on project status to stakeholders.
• Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies.
• Assist in the development and implementation of project management standards and best practices within the organization.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who has/are:
• Proven experience in managing small to medium-sized projects.
• Familiarity with basic project management tools and methodologies.
• Ability to drive projects with minimal supervision and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
• Strong organizational and communication skills, with an emphasis on teamwork and collaboration.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
• A bachelor's degree in business, management, or a related field is preferred.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 8 January - 31 December 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Stockholm
• Remote work: 75% This position is primarily remote, with some travel required within Europe
• Competence level: 1-2
Application process
Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
