Junior Project Assistant
2025-05-21
We are looking for a Project Assistant to a global company in Västerås. This is a Junior role with a couple of years of experience. Start June 16th, 1 year contract.
As a Project Assistant, your primary responsibility will be to act as a host and take care of both Swedish and international visitors in our large test room/laboratory during customer tests of our large motors or generators. These Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) typically involve physical visits that last 2-4 days. Sometimes, tests are conducted remotely, in which case you will be responsible for hosting and managing digital meetings.
In addition to hosting visitors, you will support the project department by handling a variety of administrative tasks. These include archiving documentation in our document management system, managing certificates from suppliers, printing final documentation for customers, and more.
The role requires flexibility, with regular work scheduled on weekdays, usually between 8:00 and 17:00. However, evening work is also part of the job, primarily during testing periods. Evening shifts may vary but usually end around 22:45. On days when you work evenings, your start time is adjusted accordingly. Weekend work may occasionally be required, though this is rare. The standard working week is 40 hours.
To succeed in this role, you should be curious, enjoy meeting new people from diverse cultures, and feel confident communicating in both Swedish and English, spoken and written. Since many of our customers or their representatives travel from all over the world for FAT, being open, service-minded, and culturally aware is key.
You are expected to take ownership of your tasks, plan and execute your work with a high level of accuracy and speed. You will collaborate closely with project managers and fellow project assistants, planning and structuring shared responsibilities in an independent yet team-oriented manner. Therefore, strong collaboration skills and the ability to work independently are both essential.
As a Project Assistant in our project management team, you will gain valuable insight into our production process, moving between the factory floor and the office. You'll follow the machines through the stages of design, assembly, testing, and packing, while also being involved in customer interactions and documentation. We hope to offer you a unique look into the work we do as engineers.
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is June 16th, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% on-site in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
721 87 VÄSTERÅS
