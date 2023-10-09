Junior production engineer
2023-10-09
Ludvika
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
Job description
Randstad Technologies are looking for a junior production engineer who wants to start off their career at a successful company in Ludvika.
As a Junior Production Engineer you will play an important role in the company's manufacturing operations. Working closely with their experienced engineering team, you will contribute to the optimization of production processes and the delivery of high-quality products. This role offers an excellent opportunity to grow your skills in a dynamic and collaborative environment.
This assignment is onsite at the company's location in Ludvika.
This is a consultant assignment and you will be employed by Randstad Technologies.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
We look forward to seeing your application! Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
For more information please contact Sally Hansen, consultant manager, sally.hansen@randstad.se
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Assist in analyzing and improving manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency and product quality.
Contribute to quality control measures to meet exceeding quality standards.
Assist in cost management efforts to optimize production expenses
Adhere to safety protocols and contribute to a safe working environment
Engage in continuous improvement initiatives
Maintain accurate records and documentation related to production processes
Support senior engineers in various projects and tasks needed
Qualifications
A bachelor's degree or higher within production engineering or within a similar field
Fluent skills in english, both written and spoken
Basic understanding of manufacturing processes is a plus
If you have working experience as a production engineer we see that as an advantage.
In our recruitment process, we highly value your personal attributes. We are seeking a candidate who can collaborate effectively, display a strong willingness to learn, and demonstrate problem-solving abilities. A positive attitude and a commitment to striving for excellence in your work are essential. Additionally. We are looking for an individual who pays attention to detail, approaches tasks with thoroughness and is adaptable.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
