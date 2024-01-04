Junior Product Manager to Samsung
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Junior Product Manager to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a permanent need starting with a 2 -year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
About the role:
CE AV Team leads Nordic TV and Soundbar Market as No. 1 player! With our branch top talent sales forces in a same division, we, Product management team which is consist of product managers and SCM planners, aim to be a brain for delivering our TV and soundbar products into Nordic consumers in order to enrich their life quality. We take challenges as motivation, are hungry for even bigger success and quick and agile. If you like to join a winning team who are eager to be the best in the world, here we are, so please join.
This role will contribute all product management activities in the company during product life cycle and bring the brand value into our TV and soundbar market with analysis and all related intelligence. You will be able to coordinate the different projects and analyze various activities and result.
Job Scope:
* Various market Analysis to read market trends and benchmark including competitor analysis
* Project planning and management in order to find the best approach to our customers and market upon analysis of target audience, market study and market feedback
* Maintain the business plan and follow-up and Support to identify growth opportunities, optimize business processes and find the best to inform the business decisions
* Continuously collaborating with supply chain management, sales team and marketing to deliver professional range planning and management
* Develop and roll out a proper roll-out plan for the new models e.g. insure all model master is facilitated properly and product launch components are planned and followed-up
About you:
Qualifications and Experiance required:
* Academic background or other higher education is an advantage, preferably with Business management, civil engineering or marketing degree
* You are interested in consumer electronics and good at Excel and Powerpoint
* Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
* We need you who are active, transparent, open for challenges at the same time structured.
* You are self-motivated, positive and have winning attitude. We prefer to have one with high energy and ability to energize others and dare to take challenges.
* You are a true team player with a service driven and collaborative mindset.
* Agile and flexible, reactive and proactive
* Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
* High energy and passion for media and consumer products.
* High capacity for empathy and emotional intelligence management.
* High ability to generate and distribute internal knowledge
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Junior PM in TV & Sound devices division, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Daniella Famili daniella.famili@multimind.se 070-815 28 03 Jobbnummer
8368959