Junior Planner to H&M Assortment
2024-10-16
Do you want to be part of creating the best customer offer, driving profitable growth and strengthening our global, regional, and local customer experience? Are you looking for a role where your analysis and actions really make a difference? Then this is the opportunity for you!
H&M Assortment is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are natural parts of our day. This is where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers all over the world. H&M Assortment is divided into four Customer Groups (Ladies, Menswear, Kids, and Lifestyle Brands including HOME, MOVE and BEAUTY) where we work cross-functional in diverse teams to create H&M's best customer offer and experience - making it possible for everyone to look and feel good in a sustainable way.
Job Description
In this role you work in close collaboration with your product team including pattern makers, designers and product developers, in one of the customer groups. You will also work in cross functional collaboration with sales regions, other product teams and functions within H&M to secure the best customer offer.
You will constantly follow, react and identify new sales opportunities based on selling, customer insights and surrounding analysis. Together with your product team you will secure that our global assortment is locally relevant and optimized for each region. Your work closely with a planner to analyze the selling data and optimize the assortment planning and quantification on your category for example; shirts, pants, knitwear and more.
Based on the assortment strategy of your category you will together with the product and planner team drive the income strategy as well as make the right quantification in order to maximize growth and profitability on the category you work for.
Key responsibilities:
Daily you will collaborate closely with the planners in your team. You will optimize and quantify the products on your category in order to reach omni profitable growth, short and long-term.
You will analyze the selling data on your product category on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis and take relevant actions by sharing your findings with your product team.
You optimize the quantification of your products and you make decisions on whether to increase or decrease your selling forecasts, depending on selling outcome and future stock prognosis.
You work closely with your product team to support their product decisions with your analysis of various KPI's connected to selling, buying and stock planning.
In close collaboration with our production offices you as a junior planner have the responsibility of placing orders in the right time to ensure that the products reach our physical and digital stores in the right time, in the right quantity and to the right part of the world.
Qualifications
You are a person with a sense of salesmanship and strong analytical skills. You believe in collaboration, flexibility and thrive in a constantly changing environment. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and like to take on new challenges and take your own initiatives. You have a genuine passion for our products, growing business and achieving results. You are solution oriented and triggered by problem-solving and decision-making.
As a person, we believe you are a communicative and engaging team player full of drive and optimism seeking opportunities and striving for constant improvements.
What you need to be successful:
A higher degree within Business Administration, Buying or other relevant areas
A strong sense of salesmanship and the ability to see opportunities for growth and profitability
Strong analytical & numerical skills and the ability turn analysis into action
The ability to be an informal leader who influences and coaches team members and leads by example
Good knowledge in Excel and other analytical systems and tools
Great communication skills
Fluency in English, both written and verbal
A great interest in fashion
Experience as a Planner, Buyer, Merchandiser or Controller is meritorious
Additional information
Apply by sending in your CV in English.
This is a pipeline job - this means that there may be a delay in the response and that you could be put in the pipeline for future roles.
This position is based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. You don't have to live in Sweden already, we welcome applications from all parts of the world and offer relocation support if needed.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Application deadline: 2024-10-27
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
STOCKHOLM
H&M Group Jobbnummer
