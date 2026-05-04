Junior Operativ purchaser - Electronics or PCB
NDP IT AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Järfälla
2026-05-04
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Järfälla
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a communicative, accurate and driven team player with experience from supply or sourcing? Then you are just what we are looking for to strengthen our growing Procurement organization. We can offer you an exciting and challenging position as an Operative Purchaser.
As an junior operative purchaser electronics or PCB, you have the responsibility to ensure delivery of essentially planned demands to our production, which is characterized by a large project focus. You will be part of a team that purchases material for both prototypes and smaller series production of technically complex solutions. This places great demands on quality, flexibility, teamwork and rapid action by both suppliers and buyers.
Your ongoing tasks will mainly be as follows:
• Purchase of materials and services based on planned needs
• Monitoring delivery through close dialogue with suppliers and customers
• Obtain a cost estimate
• Build supplier relationship and structure for efficient interaction
• Support in Flow Optimization and process development
Your most important interfaces in addition to the team will of course be the suppliers, planning department and several different Project Offices.
We believe that you have a background of working within supply or sourcing, preferably as an operative purchaser. You should enjoy a high pulse in a production environment and have a good understanding of what factors govern purchasing in the Supply Chain. You should also be able to independently drive to ensure good delivery precision. You are fluent in English and Swedish.
In order to succeed and thrive with us, we also believe that you are a prestigious and solution-oriented person who can act in the present while maintaining focus on the goal image. You need to be responsible, proactive and have a positive attitude.
Since we are going through a big organization change, you need to be able to be dynamic in the sense to make correct balances even when all instructions and interfaces are not completely clear.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Operativ inköpare - Elektronik". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NDP IT AB
(org.nr 559359-4830)
175 41 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9890704