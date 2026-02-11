Junior Operational Buyer
2026-02-11
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Junior Operational Buyer to support a global Indirect Sourcing organization covering areas such as temporary labor, travel, professional services, and sales & marketing. You will be part of a stakeholder-centric team working with procurement execution, continuous improvements, and initiatives related to digitalization and process automation.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with Category Managers and internal stakeholders to ensure efficient purchasing processes, compliance with preferred supplier agreements, and delivery against cost targets and objectives.
Job DescriptionExecute procurement activities in line with sourcing policies and strategies, ensuring high quality delivery.
Manage and support the supplier base within relevant categories and contribute to negotiations across locations using Coupa.
Identify and execute savings initiatives, including running RFQs in Coupa.
Promote and ensure the use of preferred supplier contracts to maximize value and compliance.
Identify negotiation opportunities based on internal, supplier, and market data.
Collaborate with other buyers and Category/Commodity Managers to support implementation of programs and initiatives.
Align with requesters on missing specifications and clarify requirements related to purchasing guidelines.
Create and maintain content for Coupa users, such as forms and catalogs.
Share best practices within the buyer team and drive improvement actions.
RequirementsUniversity degree within a relevant field (e.g., Business or Economics).
At least 2 years of relevant experience in procurement/buying.
Experience supporting cross-functional projects in an international environment with remote locations.
Negotiation experience and the ability to contribute to supplier discussions.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Strong computer skills, including experience with ERP systems and Microsoft applications.
Experience with indirect services, on either the buying or selling side.
Experience working with Coupa.
Nice to haveInterest in digitalization and process automation within procurement.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-18
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7213555-1836899".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Avaron AB (org.nr 559175-4279)
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9737104