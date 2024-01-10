Junior Mechanical Development Engineer to AlfaLaval
You have now the possibility to join AlfaLaval as a Consultant in the role as Mechanical Development Engineer. This is a consultant assignment (feb 2024-dec 2025) and you will be employed by EdZa.
About the position
Our Research & Development, R&D, is an integrated part of Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers, which is responsible for global sales of our GPHE products. Existing Product Development (EPD), within R&D, is responsible for continuously improving existing products.
Interesting challenges lie ahead of us and therefore we are looking for a new Mechanical development engineer. We are looking for someone who likes to take responsibility for the design and drive the design work to results. You are passionate about exceeding customer expectations in terms of quality, product cost, performance and to deliver on time.
The office is in Lund and the first months is needed to be in office 100%. Once more self-going, the position allows some flexibility in working from home (no more than 2 days/week from home and only if it works with the job tasks).
Who Are You?
• You are structured in your way of working and have the ability to see and analyse details.
• Lead engineering changes, emphasizing drawing corrections and structural/item-level improvements.
• Work with the Teamcenter Product Data Management (PDM) system to streamline processes.
• Manage and optimize product data for accuracy and accessibility.
In addition to your personal qualities, you have
• Mechanical Engineer (or similar) with thorough and methodical mindset. No need to be "senior" but a sharp mind is appreciated.
• Mandatory proficiency in English, Swedish proficiency is preferable.
About AlfaLaval
At Alfa Laval, we are driven by our commitment to creating better living conditions through technological innovation, contributing to a sustainable future. Now, as we aspire to elevate our standards, we're seeking a dedicated Mechanical Development Engineer to join our Research & Development (R&D) team, focusing on Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers (GPHEs).
Welcome with your application!
