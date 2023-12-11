Junior Logistic Officer
2023-12-11
We are looking for a Junior Logistic Officer for an international company in Lund. Start ASAP and one year contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
We are looking for a Junior Logistic Officer to be a part of the SOS (Special Order Service) team, the 24 hours Emergency Service in Integrated Network Europe area, leading express shipments for customers that are experiencing critical situations on their plants. You will ensure the best logistics practices in the fastest time.
Your daily task may include:
Coordinate express shipments to our Distribution Centres, Market Companies and final customers
Responsible for invoicing and issuing relevant export documentation
Evaluate alternatives in case of out-of-stock materials
Assure that transport to each customer is done in the right time, at the lowest cost
Work in close cooperation with the warehouse and forwarders to find the best solution to our customers.
Required skills:
Degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering or Business Administration
At least 5 years operational experience with Logistics and Supply Chain
Knowledge in SAP R/3, BO and Power BI Tools,
Fluency in English, verbal and written is a must
Conflict management
Strong interest in understanding what is important to our customers
Soft skills:
Analytic
Calm, flexible and solution-oriented
Teamplayer
Is able to work under stressful situations
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 12 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
223 55 LUND
