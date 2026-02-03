Junior Java Developer to major bank!
2026-02-03
Our client is seeking a motivated Junior Java Developer to join a dynamic team focused on modernizing critical applications. This role offers an exceptional entry point to advance your skills by re-engineering legacy systems with cutting-edge Java 21 and Spring Boot, guided by clear methodologies and daily support.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Join a team dedicated to modernizing core applications by migrating legacy systems to a modern Java 21 and Spring Boot stack. You will contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, working closely with experienced developers in a collaborative and supportive environment. This role is ideal for a junior developer looking to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies and make a tangible impact on critical systems.
You are offered
• A 6-month consultancy contract with the possibility of extension at one of the largest banks in the Nordics.
• A supportive environment with daily access to experienced colleagues and clear migration guidelines to facilitate your professional growth.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role focuses on the modernization and migration of existing applications, involving the re-engineering of legacy code to contemporary Java and Spring Boot standards. It offers a structured approach to learning and application development within a critical business context.
• Rewrite and modernize legacy code into Java 21 and Spring Boot following established migration guidelines.
• Analyze existing interfaces and components to understand their functionality before migrating them to the new stack.
• Develop and maintain application logic using Java (including streams and functional features) and SQL.
• Write unit tests with JUnit and ensure code quality through clean coding and OOP best practices.
• Work efficiently with IntelliJ and Co-Pilot to implement and refactor code.
• Collaborate within the SDLC, participating in reviews, clarifications, testing, and daily teamwork.
• Support components involving IBM MQ and contribute business understanding if familiar with banking or asset/wealth management.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge of Java 21, Spring Boot, and SQL.
• Practical experience in writing code, demonstrated through at least one year in a working environment or real project implementation.
• Good understanding of Java functional features, including Streams API.
• Understanding of development tools like IntelliJ and Co-Pilot.
• Experience with unit testing using JUnit.
• Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) principles.
• Good knowledge of Computer Science or Software Engineering principles, preferably gained through a university degree.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of the banking sector or asset & wealth management.
• Experience working with IBM MQ.
• An interest in finance - even personal experience with investment products such as mutual funds can be a plus.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Quick learner with the ability to understand applications and code structure efficiently.
• Structured, attentive to detail and committed to clean, maintainable code.
• Collaborative and communicative - someone who thrives in team environments with daily interaction.
• Curious, motivated and eager to grow within a modern Java technology stack.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
For this role, we will request both a criminal record check and a credit check. Applicants should be comfortable providing this information upon request during the recruitment process.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
