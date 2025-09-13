Junior IT-Support
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Helsingborg
2025-09-13
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Helsingborg
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Ängelholm
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige
Join FedEx, a world leader in logistics and service, and leverage your passion for IT to solve complex problems and provide creative solutions. This is your chance to grow within a dynamic global company. Apply now to not miss this exciting opportunity!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role involves providing essential internal IT support, acting as the point of contact for colleagues' technical inquiries. You will address diverse IT challenges, ensuring smooth operations for FedEx global teams and contributing to FedEx commitment to excellence. You will be the only one working with IT-support at the hub in Helsingborg, but you will have a team spread across the Nordic region who always help each other and develop together!
You are offered
• Opportunity to develop within a world-leading logistics and service company with a focus on innovation.
• A dynamic environment with varied tasks where you are constantly developing.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, you will have great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role is focused on providing crucial IT support, ensuring FedEx internal systems run efficiently and FedEx colleagues receive prompt, effective technical assistance.
• Provide IT support to internal users.
• Diagnose and resolve technical issues.
• Deliver creative solutions for IT problems.
• Controlling IT services invoices/costs and IT services contracts for FedEx companies in Nordics.
• Maintain high levels of service for internal IT inquiries.
• Escalate unresolved issues to higher-level support when necessary.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have completed post-secondary education within IT Support, IT technician or other similar education.
• Have good technical understanding and a strong interest in IT.
• Basic knowledge of support within a Windows environment from studies or work.
• Experience in troubleshooting and documentation from studies or work.
• Communicates fluently in English, both spoken and written.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in IT support.
• Experience working in a global environment/company.
• Communicates fluently in Swedish, both spoken and written.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Initiative taking
• Problem-solving
• Collaborative
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. For this role we also will request a criminal record check from you.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Every day at FedEx, over 450,000 team members, over 180,000 vehicles, and over 650 aircraft serve millions of people in 220+ countries and territories around the globe. Our work is more than the delivery of packages; we connect both our customers and our team members to solutions and possibilities. Join us in this effort, and discover how we equip and empower our people to deliver exceptional experiences and outstanding service. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114456". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9507371