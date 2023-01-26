Junior IT Support Technician
Randstad AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Älmhult Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Älmhult
2023-01-26
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Älmhult
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
, Olofström
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for you who would like to pursue a career within IT and get the opportunity to further develop your skills at one of Sweden's most well-known companies. Do you have great communication skills? Are you service-minded and customer-oriented? Then it might be you who we are looking for!
We are looking for consultants to join the world's leading furniture company and work at the IT service desk in Älmhult. The assignment is long-term and you would be joining a team consisting of individuals who are passionate about providing great customer service and further develop their technical skills. The team is hardworking but also shares a lot of laughter and fun together.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Working as an IT support technician you will be helping the company's employees with IT related issues. You will be the first point of contact and if you can not solve an issue yourself, you will escalate the issue to the right department. You will be working mainly via chat, but also via phone and email to some extent.
Qualifications
What you will need to succeed:
English fluently in written and speaking
Basic technical skills within IT
Customer service experience is a big plus
We are looking for you who are eager to learn, communicative and a team player. You always give it your best to make sure that the users that you help get the absolute best support possible. You are thorough in your work and are responsible.
The company that you would be working with is very value driven and it is more important who you are, than what you have done before in your career.
About the company
With more than 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry and offers staffing, consulting and recruitment solutions in all areas of expertise. We also offer interim management, executive search and outplacement services. We have a large network of clients and candidates, which means that we convey hundreds of jobs within different industries all over Sweden. Our ambition is to be the best employer in the market.
By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we help people and organizations to reach their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201424830". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sally Hansen sally.hansen@randstad.se +46701483581 Jobbnummer
7384916