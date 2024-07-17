Junior IT Support Specialist
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
If you have a huge interest in technology and are a tech-savy person you might be the perfect fit for this assignment. We are looking for a junior IT-support to a 4-6 month assignment to get your career started. If you fit in to these requirement, apply today because the assignment starts ASAP!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As IT Support Specialist at our client you will be part of the core in-house infrastructure team that supports this exiting games studio.
You will be part of the full loop when it comes to IT service and given full insight into what makes a creative company tick. From trying out new tech, purchasing, asset management, deployment to daily support. We are looking for someone who's already started working in IT support or if you are just getting started.
You are offered
• An assignment at a really cool company working with cool technologies
• Valuable experience in the beginning of your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate closely with fellow IT colleagues and make sure the office runs smoothly
• Installing new workstations/laptops from scratch using different deployment solutions
• Supporting the office with hardware and software troubleshooting
• Staying up to date with new trends within computer hardware and software
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for someone who's open to working with a wide range of technologies and day-to-day tasks where no day might look like the other. As the studio evolves and grows we are always up for new challenges. Much like the rest of the team you should be interested in all things computer-related. With an ability to understand people and tech, with a focus on solving problems as they arise.
• Language: English in written and spoken
• A Swedish working permit
• You need to be able to start right away
When applying, please attach a resumé that provides all this information.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15106086". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8804296