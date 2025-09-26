Junior Integration developer
2025-09-26
We are looking for a Software developer, to Content Enablement and Verification group, to develop a Data Access Layer (DAL) as a single point of integration for other components/systems to use when they try to access data. The solution is part of our workshop product that we deliver to the workshops.
God knowledge of: C#, .Net, REST, Javascript, React, SQL, Python, Rust
Language: English mandatory, Swedish is meritorious
Meriting
Knowledge about Scania 's electrical system and/or embedded systems in vehicles.
