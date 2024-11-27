Junior Industrial Designer
2024-11-27
Are you a talented and ambitious Junior Industrial Designer ready to take the next step in your career? Yovinn is growing, and we are looking for a Junior Industrial Designer to join our fast-growing design design team in Helsingborg!
What we're looking for
We're seeking someone with 1-2 years of experience in industrial or product design who has a strong sense of what makes a design truly great.
You should not only be passionate about research-turning insights into innovative products-but also have a natural understanding of form, function, and aesthetics.
You know how to bring ideas to life with designs that resonate and make a real impact.
Your superpowers
A strong eye for detail, with a deep understanding of form, materials, color, and graphics.
Skilled in the entire design process - from early-stage research to final concept delivery.
A natural feel for good design, ensuring that every product you touch is both functional and visually appealing.
Mastery of sketching, whether by hand or digitally (both would be great!).
Proficiency in design tools such as 3D modeling, rendering software, and Adobe Suite.
Curiosity and openness to learn, collaborate, and contribute - whether through AI tools, animation, or something else unexpected!
Who you are
You're easy-going, motivated, and always up for a challenge. You love to learn from others while bringing your own unique skills to the table.
As part of our diverse team of designers, strategists, engineers, and product developers, you'll work on exciting projects and have fun doing it.
About Yovinn
At Yovinn, you'll be part of a dynamic team of passionate creators, thinkers and innovators that thrives on challenges and are committed to delivering top-tier results.
If you want to work on exciting projects with industry-leading clients and push the limits of design, Yovinn is the place for you!
How to apply?
Apply by sending your portfolio and CV to work@yovinn.se
.
Please include "Junior Designer" in the subject line.
Note that the position is full-time, on-site. Only apply if you are ok commuting to Helsingborg.
Applications without portfolios will not be considered.
We can't wait to see what you'll bring to the team!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
E-mail your Portfolio, CV and cover letter. We will only consider applications with Portfolio.
E-post: work@yovinn.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Junior Industrial Designer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Yovinn AB
(org.nr 556745-5992)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Jobbnummer
9033429