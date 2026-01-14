Junior Group Business Controller
Securitas AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Securitas AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Ekerö
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a result-oriented, analytical and technically skilled individual to take on an impactful role within a transformative and data-driven setting. In this position you will be working as a junior member of the Business Controlling team and play an integral role in redefining the team's way of working with data and AI.
You will be expected to:
• Continuously develop new and improved reports to support new ways of working and
better integrate with our shifting system landscape
• Increase automation wherever possible, including integrating agentic AI into monthly and
quarterly routines
• Conduct financial analysis for data-driven insights to senior management, including
developing tools and reports using Excel, Power BI and other platforms
• Support the development of Group-wide standards, policies, processes and related tools
and documentation
• Develop and track financial and operational KPIs, offering actionable insights and
recommendations
• Continuously challenge our internal ways of working to find improvements that make us
more effective and/ or efficient
We believe the future of Business Controlling belongs to those who master data as naturally as they master finance and business.
To qualify for this role, you'll need both financial knowledge and genuine technical curiosity. You should be as comfortable in Excel and Power BI as you are in Python. We expect you've built things - scripts, models, AI agents - not because it was course work, but in your spare time; because you wanted to understand how they work.
You hold a Master's degree in Finance, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field, and have proven academic merit from a well-regarded institution. You are either straight from university or have up to a couple of years of experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-24
E-post: securitas.gf.sweden@securitas.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Securitas AB
(org.nr 556302-7241)
Lindhagensplan 70 (visa karta
)
112 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9683430