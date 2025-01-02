Junior Graphic & Motion Designer
Who We Are
We are Ninjas in Pyjamas, probably the world's most legendary esports team.
Born in 2000 with Counter-Strike in our blood, we have pioneered the esports scene since its inception. We earned our stripes by competing at the very top level across almost a dozen game titles and we never lose - we only win or learn.
Our vision is to bring gaming culture to a world without boundaries.
What You'll Do
Develop and maintain consistent visual branding elements, including logos, typography, colour schemes, and other design elements that align with the ethos of esports organizations or teams.
Create stunning graphics for social media, websites, merchandise, banners, posters, and various materials that promote events, tournaments, and sponsorships.
Design engaging and shareable content for social media platforms, ensuring it aligns with current trends and the esports audience's preferences.
Design overlays and graphics for live streams, incorporating team logos, sponsor branding, and other relevant information to enhance the viewing experience.
Create animated graphics and intros for videos and streams, adding dynamic elements to content and enhancing the overall visual storytelling.
Work closely with the creative team, and other designers to ensure consistent visual communication across all platforms.
Stay up to date with the latest design trends, gaming industry developments, and emerging esports culture to infuse fresh ideas into your designs.
Collaborate with team members to receive and provide constructive feedback, refining designs iteratively to achieve the desired impact.
Who You Are
A degree in Graphic Design, Visual Communication, or a related field is preferred.
3+ years of relevant experience working as a Graphic Designer.
A strong portfolio showcasing your solid foundation and understanding in graphic design, motion graphics, branding, and versatile design styles.
Experience with Indesign as well as basic command in Keynote and/or Powerpoint
Mastery of industry-standard design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Figma etc.).
A genuine passion for esports and an understanding of the gaming culture, trends, and community is highly desirable.
Ability to think creatively and translate concepts into visually appealing designs that resonate with esports fans.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment with multiple stakeholders.
Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously.
Preferred if you have an interest or basic understanding of AI tools e.g. Midjourney.
What it means to be a Ninja
Ninjas fight as one - no matter where you come from, who you are and what you look like you are welcome to join our dojo.
Our mission is to keep pioneering the esports industry and bringing it to an ever-broadening audience, and in order to innovate we need people from all walks of life. Yes, even if you're more into horticulture than gaming in your free time.
The essence of being a Ninja is to expect the unexpected. In game and in the office we bring the energy and vision to be ready for anything at any given moment. That's why your personal experience, your unique background and your perspectives will help us adapt and bring the Unexpected. Så ansöker du
