Junior Expert, Healthcare Associated Infections
2024-09-24
Job description
We are now looking for a new team member to ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) in Stockholm. You will work as a Junior Scientific Expert and to support the DPR Unit (Disease Programme Unit). Within that Unit, there is the section called: Healthcare-Associated Infections that is looking for interim support to work on a Project that ECDC is involved in: The Africa CDC Partnership Project. This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible and three months forward, and you should be available as soon as possible.
Tasks include:
Help finalise Africa CDC dashboard on AMR (Antimicrobial resistance) laboratory capacity;
Follow up activities outsourced to external consultants, especially on healthcare-associated infections and AMR surveillance;
Contribute to other activities related to One Health;
Liaise with International Relation Officer and Project Support Officer in charge of the project;
Support other Work Packages as required.
These specific competences and experience are required for the current assignment:
Degree in public health, epidemiology, medicine or another related area such as microbiology or pharmacy;
Knowledge and experience of one Health, healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial use and resistance;
Very good English language skills;
Excellent communication skills (spoken and written);
Diplomatic skills;
Very good MS office skills.
Advantageous:
Experience and skills in point prevalence surveys of healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial use would be advantageous.
To apply, please submit your resume in English in the Europass CV format together with a motivational letter of maximum one page (in the same document) explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics that you would bring to the job. Please apply as soon as possible, application closes on the 4th of October.
ECDC has introduced a hybrid working model with a minimum presence in the office of 2 days/week. It is a requirement that you are based in Sweden or can relocate here immediately. No remote work (from another country/city) is possible for this position.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
