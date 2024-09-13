Junior Expert - Antimicrobial Resistance
2024-09-13
Job description
We are now looking for a new team member to ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) in Stockholm. You will work as a Junior Scientific Expert and support the DPR Unit (Disease Programmes Unit) and in particular the Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infections (ARHAI) section. The interim will report to the Head of Section Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infections. This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible and three months forward.
Tasks include:
Contribute to surveillance of antimicrobial resistance (epidemiological and/or genomic surveillance) and/or antimicrobial consumption and/or healthcare-associated infections (analysis of data from surveillance systems and related studies, and reporting on data analyses) and/or outbreak investigation based on data;
Contribute to the Epipulse ARHAI epidemic intelligence platform and related rapid risk assessments, and/or contribute to providing scientific advice on issues related to antimicrobial resistance and/or antimicrobial consumption and/or healthcare-associated infections;
Contribute to updating and developing the ECDC directory of online resources on prevention and control of antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-associated infections.
These specific competences and experience are required for the current assignment:
Degree in public health, epidemiology, medicine or another related area such as microbiology or pharmacy;
At least two years of prior experience in positions (contract or traineeship) relevant to the job description;
Experience in the area of antimicrobial resistance and/or antimicrobial consumption and/or healthcare-associated infections surveillance, prevention and control.
Very good English language skills
Excellent communication skills (spoken and written)
Very good MS office skills
Skills in statistics, analytical epidemiological methods and related software, in particular R and/or STATA, would be advantageous
To apply, please submit your resume in English in the Europass CV format together with a motivational letter of maximum one page (in the same document) explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics that you would bring to the job. Please apply as soon as possible, application closes on the 19th of September.
ECDC has introduced a hybrid working model with a minimum presence in the office of 2 days/week. It is a requirement that you are based in Sweden or can relocate here immediately. No remote work (from another country/city) is possible for this position.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
