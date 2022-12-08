Junior Electronics Engineer To Nevs In Trollhättan!
2022-12-08
As a newly graduated electronics engineer, you are now given the opportunity to become a part of a company with focus on electric vehicles. Through a solid introduction and mentorship, you will be provided with the right conditions to take big steps in the role as an electronics engineer and in time specialize in the field you find most interesting. Are you ready for to fill your days with problem solving and analysis with focus on innovation? Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
NEVS AB is a Swedish company that focuses on the development of electric vehicles. Currently, NEVS has five different competence teams within different areas such as Physical Electrical Architecture, EDS (Electrical Distribution Systems) and Electronics & Electrical Energy Storage. NEVS works cross-functionally from their agile team structure and therefore values teamwork highly. Based on their work methodology, which is cross- functionally, you will gain insight into the various areas, and the ambition is that in the long term, you will have the opportunity to deepen your expertise within your area of interest.
Initially, you will go through an onboarding program with an including mentorship. This is to create the right conditions when you later on, in your professional role, will be responsible for developing and maintaining hardware in the field of electronics.
A few words from the manager at NEVS:
#
"At NEVS, you become a part of a cross-functional team with competent colleagues and exciting technology. As a part of the team, you get the opportunity to work broadly and test different areas to sharpen and deepen your knowledge in an interesting area."
What do we offer you:
• A solid introduction with a follow-up mentorship during 6 months
• A consulting manager who supports you in your personal development
• The opportunity to work within the latest technology in close collaboration with competent colleagues
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Developing electronic systems and platforms for vehicle use
• Application and documentation of general requirements in system and component specifications
• Evaluation of development plans, technical proposals, and product offerings
• Test planning and review of test results
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a completed university degree in electronics, technical physics or similar relevant education
• You who have a solid technical interest and demonstrates this during the recruitment process
• You who are fluent in English language, both spoken and written and It is meritorious if you have good knowledge in the Swedish language
We are looking for you who are
• Cooperative
• Adaptable
• Strategic
Other information
Start: As soon as possible or according to individual agreements
Extent of work: Full-time
Location: Trollhättan
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
