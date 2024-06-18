Junior E-Commerce Associate - Asia
2024-06-18
About Us
We are Orange Sky AB, a Stockholm-based e-commerce company founded in 2012. The company currently consists of 2 growing brands - Sudio and Gaston Luga - and has a track record for fast scaling of new brands internationally. Today the group of brands has 30 co-workers in Stockholm Sweden (headquarters) and more than 20 co-workers in Zhongshan, China.
Gaston Luga is a Swedish lifestyle fashion brand with a unique line of elegant but functional backpacks and accessories designed to be ideal companions when discovering the world. Sudio is a Swedish earphones brand selling in 40+ markets and is also one of Northern Europe's fastest-growing companies within our industry. We strive to disrupt the backpack and earphones industries, aiming to be among the top 5 brands within 3 years. It is a bold objective, but together we will do it! Driven by ambitious and motivated founders and co-workers, the company culture is creative and collaborative where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged. As a growing international company, we are always open to new young professionals joining our Orange Sky family. You might be one of them; after all, you are reading this, right?
Your Role
Gaston Luga is now looking for a new team member for our E-commerce Marketing team to focus on the Asia market. This is a full-time position located at our headquarters office in central Stockholm. A perfect position for you to start your career!
Your role will primarily be centered around online marketing and developing brand awareness for Gaston Luga in the assigned market. You will be required to take the initiative to develop an online strategy for brand recognition in the assigned market via various online channels with an emphasis on social media. You will be tasked with creating and maintaining relationships with key influencers including but not limited to; bloggers, social media influencers, press contacts, and management agencies.
This job offers you both freedom and responsibility. Hence you will be able to come up with your own strategies for gaining market exposure. You will be able to share best practices with your colleagues, but will also be responsible for your own actions. You will learn about the latest strategies for online marketing and develop your skills with internal CRM systems and Google Analytics.
Requirements & Preferred Skills
Good communication skills in English is a must.
Fluency (written and spoken) in another language is a plus.
Experience with IT, data analysis, marketing, or sales is a plus.
You are tech-savvy.
You are sales-driven and enjoy working towards set targets and KPI's.
Interest in marketing and social networking platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter).
A positive attitude and willingness to exercise initiative.
Must be able to work well individually and in a team.
Hold a valid visa to be able to work in Sweden immediately.
Application
Please send your application in English to career@gastonluga.com
