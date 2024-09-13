Junior DevSecOps to a Global Company!
2024-09-13
Have you recently graduated with a degree in software development and want to start your career within a global company? Are you also interested in programming and cybersecurity? Our client is now looking for a Junior DevSecOps - read more and apply on the link to the left!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
Friday is on behalf of our client looking for a Junior DevSecOps to join a team that work close together to develop and ensure high quality implementation of DevSecOps toolchains. In this position, you will get the opportunity to use modern software development utilizing DevSecOps and in close collaboration with software engineers understand the client and stakeholders needs and ensure high quality solutions.
The team both develop its own systems and solutions, as well as maintaining third-party solutions. As a DevSecOps, you integrate security into every step of the development process, from planning and coding to the operation and maintenance of software. Instead of treating security as a separate process that occurs after the code is complete, DevSecOps incorporates security early in the development cycle and continuously throughout the entire delivery chain.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
Completed bachelor's degree within software development.
Strong programming knowledge within Java, C#, C++ and/or Python.
Knowledge within cybersecurity.
Knowledge within Microsoft Azure.
Strong technical interest.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, since it's used in the daily work.
It is meritorious if you:
Are fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken.
Have a completed master's degree within software development.
Have worked in a similar position previously, such as from a summer or part-time job.
A great emphasis will also be put on personal suitability where we believe that you are an energic teamplayer. We also believe that you are curious and open minded. You value sharing knowledge with your team members and hold strong communications skills.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Friday. The ambition from both the client and our side is that you thereafter will be employed by our client.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time.
Start date: October/according to agreement.
Location: Gothenburg.
Contact person: Hanna Lejon.
Salary: Fixed monthly.
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each day. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
