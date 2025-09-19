Junior Designer
2025-09-19
Role description - Junior Designer
In the role as Junior designer you will be designing high end quality products together with designers and Creative Director. Products are made in line with the aesthetic vision and brand standards of the company.
You will be doing research and development on inspirational and style basis and design work of your categories working close to designers, R&D, product developers, pattern maker and atelier to ensure product at its full potential, throughout the whole process.
Description of main responsibilities:
• Planning your work after the seasonal schedule ensuring deadlines are kept
• Work with clear deadlines but not compromising on the creativeness in your work driving each product to reach its full potential
• Knowing each garment, working with thought through designs and constructions making smart choices of components such as raw materials, trimmings and details to ensure a good outcome
• Working close to your designer on developing your understanding of price levels of raw materials used for each product
• Planning design related trips for inspiration in line with collection schedules and given budget
• Making and ensuring technical sketches are informative, clear and easy to follow for pattern maker, atelier, product developer and factories. Making sure technical sketch is updated at each step of the process
• Ensuring technical sketch and pattern are corresponding in all stages of the process
• Working with clear and informative overviews, keeping them continuously updated
• Doing well prepared and proactive work in fittings, clearly pushing through design vision also taking further production processes into consideration
• Making sure to keep Product Developers updated on the development of styles, details for a well working and proactive development process.
• Working close with pattern maker ensuring a good flow of developments through pattern, atelier and factories
• Working proactively and timely preparing for meetings and handovers
• Be aware and updated on the quality level of the fabric and trimming used. Raise issues with product team
• Take garment quality into consideration in each design of the product, raise any concerns with PD.
Set up new team members on routines, systems, organization, structure.
