Junior Data Engineer
2025-06-05
Ready to take your first steps into the world of data engineering, and want to do it somewhere you can learn, grow and make a real impact?
At Redeploy, we design, build, scale and maintain modern solutions across Cloud, Data and AI, helping ambitious companies across the Nordics transform how they work with technology. As a trusted partner to Microsoft, AWS and Databricks, we deliver platforms that are built for impact and built to last.
What sets us apart is the way we work. Curiosity runs deep here, as does the drive to keep learning and sharing. You'll join a team that values ownership, collaboration and high technical standards, and where people genuinely care about doing things well. For our clients. And for each other.
What you'll do
As a JuniorData Engineer at Redeploy, you'll be joining a team of cloud and data specialists working on large-scale projects for clients across the Nordics. From day one, you'll be learning by doing - getting hands-on experience in real projects alongside more senior colleagues, while taking part in onboarding, certifications and team knowledge sharing.
You'll work in tech-focused delivery teams and support in building modern data platforms using tools like Databricks, Azure or AWS. Depending on the client, the project might involve optimizing an existing solution or building something entirely new from the ground up. Over time, you'll learn how to design and implement data pipelines, structure and model data, understand data architecture and contribute to scalable, future-ready solutions.
What you'll grow into
This role is a great starting point for anyone looking to kick off their career in data engineering. You'll be supported every step of the way - through mentoring, certifications, team collaboration and real-life experience.
As you grow, you'll have the chance to specialize further in cloud and data engineering, or broaden your skills towards architecture, Infrastructure, analytics or AI. Our flat structure and strong learning culture means there's always room to explore new areas, take on more responsibility and find your own path forward - whether you want to become a technical expert, a lead or someone who bridges tech and business.
What we're looking for
We're looking for someone who's early in their career but ready to dive into complex technical challenges and grow fast. You're curious, collaborative and have a genuine interest in data engineering - how it works, how it scales, and how it creates value.
Since you'll be working closely with clients and colleagues, we also value the soft skills: being communicative, open to feedback, and comfortable asking questions. You don't need to have all the answers yet - what matters is that you're motivated to learn, contribute, and take ownership of your development.
What experiences you bring
A University degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or a related technical field
Fundamental knowledge in Python and SQL
Understanding of object-oriented programming and database methodology
An interest in data platforms and cloud technologies (Azure, AWS or GCP)
Familiarity with Git and version control
Experience with Spark is a plus
You may have done a thesis, internship, or side project involving data, and are now looking for your first full-time role
Fluency in Swedish and English is required
Curious to learn more before applying? Have a look around our career site to explore our culture, people and way of working. And if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our Talent Acquisition Manager, Francisca Andersson.
