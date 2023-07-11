Junior Data Analyst
2023-07-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Want to drive digital change in automotive?
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What's in it for you?
In this Product Cluster, we work with customer-centric product development to build the Volvo Cars app, a mobile app experience reaching millions of users. We want to provide Volvo Car owners with a great mobile app experience through convenient services, empowerment and relevant communication.
You will be working with a group of skilled people across Product, Engineering and User Experience engaged in product development for the Volvo Cars app.
The product teams are located across Gothenburg, Stockholm and Lund, Sweden, and we also have close collaboration with teams in the US and in China.
What you'll do
In this role of Junior Digital Analyst, you will be a part of digital product teams and translate data about user behavior into insights and develop actionable recommendations that improve the performance and the value of our digital experiences. You will critically evaluate detailed information on our digital experiences in conjunction with other customer data to abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding of customer needs and journeys.
You will have full ownership of product team analysis plans, working to access data and transform it into actionable insights. This includes determining data requirements, extracting and manipulating the data, helping set up tracking, conducting analyses, and developing a coherent story with clear, easy-to-follow conclusions.
In this role you will perform quantitative analysis to provide actionable recommendations to product development teams on conversion rate optimisation and user experience improvements. You will ensure data is visualised well and easily sharable, through creating dashboards and reports. You will also design and evaluate A/B tests to optimise the digital product, from determining hypotheses to monitoring and reporting out learnings. Lastly, you will create and coordinate customer feedback surveys, working with product team and stakeholders to maintain relevant feedback survey questions, and analyse and report out results.
You and your skills
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have strong knowledge of Google Analytics or a similar tool, and past usage of data visualisation tools like Google Data Studio or Tableau. You should also have experience working in a similar digital insights role, focusing on analysing app/web products. Ideally, you have experience with tag management, analytics structure, taxonomy and implementation, and familiarity with planning, executing, and analysing A/B and multivariate tests.
We see that you have strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to develop easy-to-follow conclusions and hypotheses. You also have strong communication skills - oral, written, and presentation and are self-motivated, with the ability to work with independently.
You have an ability to collaborate with a diverse group of engineers, product managers, UX designers and researchers, subject matter experts, and other cross-functional team members within a large matrixed organisation.
Bonus if you also have any of the following:
• Knowledge of BigQuery (SQL).
• Knowledge within statistical programming languages (e.g., R, Python).
• Basic knowledge within web/app psychology and/or UX.
• Past usage of digital survey tools and experience in survey design.
• Experience in eCommerce and/or automotive industry and agile product development teams.
How to learn more and apply
Please apply for the position through the link with your CV. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Tech Recruiter, Rinor Alihajdari at rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-23
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63729-41727491". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7958401