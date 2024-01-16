Junior Customer Support Specialist
Heja is on a mission to unite 1.5 billion people in the world of youth sports. This is an opportunity to make a real social impact on children's health and lifestyle at scale. In a few years, we've grown to over 3 million users in over 50+ countries; mainly from the UK, US, New Zealand, and Australia. Thousands more are joining every day to meet, unite and develop - together.
As a Support Specialist, you'll play a big role in keeping our customers happy. You'll speak directly to coaches, parents and players on a daily basis, play a big part in resolving IT issues in a timely manner, talk through problems clearly and efficiently, and track user patterns and behaviors to help us continue building and improving Heja.
We're motivated by solving problems and keeping our users happy, and while most of our communication is done via our automated chat, we are focused on being professional, respectful and most of all, human.
We're passionate about making a big impact ( read more (https://pro.heja.io/impact))
on millions of players, parents, and coaches and we are on a global mission! We're a talented, passionate and ambitious product-driven company from Sweden on a global mission - join us!
In this position, you will...
• Talk to Heja users on a daily basis
• Work closely with our Engineers to understand problems and find solutions
• Work together with your manager to organize and execute responsibilities
• Learn new practices and techniques to develop strong Support knowledge
• Go above and beyond to help solve problems
• Prioritize workload to ensure most critical issues are resolved first
• Have thoughtful conversations that require curiosity, patience and creativity
• Work remote, but have the opportunity to work from Chicago or Stockholm offices depending on your location
You're a great fit for this role if...
• You have 1+ years experience within the customer service industry
•
You're familiar with Intercom or similar CRM software
•
You like problem-solving and knowledge sharing
• You are curious and have strong listening skills
•
You work well in a team environment, but can handle tasks independently
•
Fluent in English, but can be your second language
• You have a genuine interest in sports
•
Proficient in written and verbal communication
This position is open to U.S. and Sweden based applicants only.
If you're excited, please apply even if you don't check all the "boxes" above.
We value diversity of perspective and seek to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes people from all different backgrounds. Ersättning
