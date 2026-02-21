Junior Customer Order Specialist - Global Technical Solutions
Are you looking to start or take the next step in your career within order management, customer service, and logistics in an international environment? We are now looking for a Junior Customer Order Specialist to join a team where collaboration, customer focus, and continuous development are key. In this role, you will work close to the business, build a strong understanding of order and delivery flows, and gradually take on more responsibility as you grow into the position. For the right person, there are also good opportunities to broaden the role over time and take on new challenges, for example through closer collaboration with the sales organization or other commercial functions. You will become an important part of an experienced team that supports your development and gives you hands-on experience in managing complex customer orders from start to delivery. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The company is an international specialist in advanced extrusion technology and custom tubing solutions, used in both medical devices and demanding industrial processes worldwide. With roots dating back to the early 1970s, they have developed impressive expertise in materials, design, and production, delivering components with precision down to fractions of a millimeter to customers in over 50 countries. The company combines technical expertise with innovation, from prototyping to large-scale production, with a constant focus on providing reliable, customer-tailored solutions that make a real difference in the end product.
As a Junior Customer Order Specialist, you will work with handling and follow-up of customer orders and act as a key link between customers and internal functions such as production, sales, and logistics. You will work operationally with order administration and customer communication while gaining valuable insight into the full order-to-delivery process and how different parts of the organization interact.
The role is broad and highly educational, giving you a solid foundation in order management, supply chain, and customer support within an international context. As you become more confident in the role, there will be opportunities to take on greater responsibility, deepen your expertise in specific areas, and develop toward more business-oriented roles. Initiative, curiosity, and a willingness to learn are highly encouraged.
This is a consultancy assignment, meaning you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant for our client. The position is full-time and long-term, with strong opportunities for permanent employment with the client over time.
You are offered
• A broad and educational role in a fast-paced environment where you quickly gain a strong understanding of the full order and customer flow
• The opportunity to help create structure, improve ways of working, and influence how processes develop over time
• Close collaboration with multiple internal functions, providing strong business understanding and a wide internal network
• A role with clear development potential for those who want to grow, take on more responsibility, and eventually broaden their scope toward more commercial or sales-related tasks
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In your daily work, you will for example:
• Work with customer orders and order administration in business systems
• Maintain ongoing contact with customers regarding order status, deliveries, and day-to-day inquiries
• Support coordination between internal functions such as production, logistics, and sales
• Ensure that order data, customer information, and documentation are accurate and up to date
• Follow up on deliveries and handle returns or deviations together with the team
• Contribute to improvements in processes and routines within order management
• Over time, take on more business-oriented tasks and extended responsibility based on interest and development
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a post-secondary education in logistics, business administration, industrial engineering, or similar, or is at the beginning of a career within order management, customer service, or supply chain
• Is curious about the business and interested in how orders, customers, and sales are connected
• Is structured, detail-oriented, and enjoys administrative work
• Enjoys collaborating and communicating with multiple stakeholders
• Has good computer skills and the ability to quickly learn new systems
• Communicates fluently in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious, but not required
• Experience in order management or customer service
• Experience working with ERP systems, such as Monitor ERP
• Good knowledge of Swedish
• Good knowledge of German
Most importantly - your personality
We are looking for someone who is responsible, solution-oriented, and motivated to develop in the long term. You have a positive mindset, take initiative, and thrive in a role where you grow together with the responsibilities. You value collaboration, want to understand the bigger picture, and contribute to a positive team spirit and professional customer experience.
Additional information
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time, office hours
Location: Uppsala
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
