Junior Control Room Designer
2023-05-22
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Control Room Solutions in a part of abb that focusses on the physical design of Control rooms and production of Control room related products like operator consoles and workstations. This product can be applied to any industry or utility. The reference list is extensive: from transport, oil & gas, power generation, mining and manufacturing process control to police, fire, and ambulance services.
At ABB we prioritize your success from the moment you join us. We are committed to providing a seamless onboarding experience that sets you up for long-term growth in the role as Junior Control Room Designer. We offer you a creative work where you get the ability to learn a unique set of skills.
Your responsibilities
Supporting the sales team with 3D designs of control rooms.
As you progress in this role, your responsibilities will expand to driving projects, from initial discussions with customers all the way to the creation of 3D layouts.
Additionally, you will have the exciting opportunity to present our extensive range of service offerings directly to our valued customers.
Your background
You have an education that includes 3D modeling and experience in working with 3D visualization in Sketchup or similar modeling and presentation software.
Experience or educations related to human factors or UX/UI is a plus.
You are fluent in the Swedish and English languages.
We are seeking an individual who is an attentive listener, you have a natural ability to listen actively and understand the needs and preferences of our customers.
You are also a team player and can adapt to a dynamic work environment, your flexibility enables you to handle diverse tasks and contribute to the success of the team.
Educations in architecture or in product design is an advantage.
Skills with 3D renderings software and adobe suite considered as an advantage.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Pierre Skonnegard, +46 733 22 95 19, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +4621-34 25 72, Unionen: Hannah Norén, +4621-34 23 01, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724 64 46 98.
