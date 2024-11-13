Junior Cloud Engineer
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med 0-2års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Everything we do at Client starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones, and the people around them.
What we offerThe Car Cloud Platform organization within Software Digital develops and maintains cloud services globally to contribute to the overall connected experience for our customers. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem for functions and applications serving our connected cars and their users. We aim to optimize functional and organic growth by using standard cloud technologies with a high level of synergies and re-use. With our car cloud solution, we provide cloud infrastructure, platform core & services to support the software development lifecycle (DevOps) by providing tools for fast feedback & built-in quality.
What you'll doYou will work in an ever-evolving agile environment where you will be part of an empowered product team that strives for continuous learning and improvement. You and your team are, among many other things, responsible for the DevOps of the ingress gateways globally to the car cloud platform clusters, serving all connected cars.
You will collaborate with your Product Owner to ensure the right functionality is being developed and estimate the size and complexity of the work to plan upcoming sprints. You will determine and maintain the technical design in our area within the given architectural guidelines.
Tech we use daily: SW Languages: Java (Spring), Golang
Frameworks: Docker, Kubernetes, Spring, Istio
Infrastructure: AWS
Databases: Cassandra or similar (NoSQL), MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
Middleware: Kafka, JMS, IBM MQ, MQTT
Tools: CI/CD Pipelines, GIT or similar
Test automation: Unit test frameworks, Component test frameworks
Monitoring: Splunk, Grafana, Prometheus
Architecture: Micro Service Architecture
Development methodology principles: gitOps, Scrum, DevOps
Automation: Python
Do you fit the profile?
We believe you have a BSc degree or higher in computer science or equivalent. You are a fast learner who will thrive in an environment with experienced developers and cloud engineers, and you have a strong interest in exploring various aspects of software development.
Software development skills are important, but particular experience with all tech in this position is not expected. The ability and interest to learn is.
Since Client is a global organization, fluency in English is required.
To fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe you have a genuine interest in working and developing in a product area. You embrace teamwork, collaboration, and are eager to learn and develop new competencies.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
