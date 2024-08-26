Junior Art Director
Description of the job:
The Junior Art Director works with free hands but will be supported by our three founders to ensure the brand keeps a clear red line.
The position reports to the CEO.
Traveling may occur.
Tasks Will Include, But Not Be Limited To:
Design visual advertising material and campaign material for social platforms, the company's own website as well as customers and their events.
Ensure that the creative output is consistent and in line with project objectives, with consistency across all creative touch points, and that concepts are aligned across all media
Desired Qualifications
An art degree from Berghs, Beckmans, Hyper Island, or an equivalent university or art school
Minimum 1-year experience
Proficient in Photoshop etc
Innate ability to review and strategize creative concepts relevant to brand image
Ability to articulate design - rationally, verbally, and visually
Strong interest in design and fashion
Good planning, organizational, and problem-solving skills
Proactive and solution-oriented
Intellectual curiosity to explore and push the limits of image-making
Good communication skills in written and spoken English
As we interview candidates continuously we kindly ask you to submit your application, including your portfolio, as soon as possible.
About Us
We are Gaston Luga AB, a Swedish lifestyle fashion brand with a unique line of elegant but functional bags and accessories designed to be ideal companions when discovering the world. Så ansöker du
