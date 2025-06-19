Junior Application Consultant- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
We're looking to strengthen our organization with a junior Application Consultant who's passionate about technology and eager to grow their skills in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE platform and Azure integration. You'll be working on a customer management and trading platform, contributing to real business value while learning from experienced colleagues.
You'll be part of Customer IT, a team that builds and operates specialized IT solutions in close collaboration with business teams across Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland. The Nordic unit has four teams based in Sweden. In this role, curiosity, a proactive mindset, and a willingness to learn are key. We're not expecting you to know it all-we'll help you get there.
Your Tasks and Responsibilities
Support in developing and configuring Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (Online) solutions
Assist with integrating systems and services using Azure technologies
Participate in planning, testing, and improving features as part of an agile team
Learn best practices for development, deployment, and governance in an enterprise environment
Continuously improve the services you help deliver
What You'll Learn and Work With
Dynamics 365 CE solution design and plug-in development
Integrations using Azure tools and services
Agile ways of working and team collaboration
Qualifications
Up to 1 year of experience in software development (internships, school projects, or self-driven learning count too!)
Some familiarity with Dynamics 365 CE or interest in learning it
Basic understanding or exposure to Azure (e.g., through studies or hobby projects)
Comfortable communicating in English (Swedish is a plus)
A team player who's curious, eager to learn, and open to feedback
Why You'll Love It Here
Supportive team environment with mentorship opportunities
Real-world projects with a chance to make an impact early
Clear growth path in Dynamics and cloud technologies
Work in an international and inclusive environment
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Vidhu Agarwal vidhu.agarwal@vattenfall, com. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Isabelle Westerlind , isabelle. westerlind@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 29th of June 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
