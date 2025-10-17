Junior Android Engineer - Merchant Group
We are looking for a Mobile Engineer for our Android team to join our Merchant Group. In this role you would join our New Business division, building brand new products and enabling growth for our new emerging business lines.
What you'll be doing
Day-to-day in this role you'll:
You work with multiple different business lines so you have to enjoy learning new things and be comfortable with new code bases.
You'll be surrounded by experienced developers who will challenge you, mentor you, and give you the tools to accelerate your growth. If you're ambitious, open-minded, and excited about building products that people love to use, this is the opportunity to start shaping your career.
Your role will require an ability to handle ambiguity and rapid changes while maintaining a focus on quality and high performance. This is a unique opportunity to work on new products that will significantly impact how Merchants operate with Wolt.
Our humble expectations
Working with more senior developers in architecting and building key components of modern Android applications, leveraging both existing technology assets and new tools such as Kotlin, coroutines and Flow for concurrency, unit testing, familiarity with MVVM and other design patterns and understanding of UI frameworks such as Jetpack Compose and the traditional View system.
Willingness to work and learn in other mobile technologies such as Flutter and React Native with support from Senior colleagues.
Influence architecture decisions and technology stack selection, and help steer overall product direction.
Collaborate closely with product, design, and backend teams to shape features and user experiences.
Implement high-quality, scalable code while maintaining performance and security standards.
Rapidly iterate and adapt to evolving requirements and ambiguous contexts.
Continuously refine the app's user experience to support and enhance merchants' daily operations.
What we offer
We can offer super interesting work and great growth opportunities in greenfield code bases, diverse products and new emerging business lines. You get to shape what Wolt will be in the future!
Next steps
We're reviewing applications on a rolling basis, and the position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so apply as soon as you realize you'd love to join us!
The hiring process typically includes an initial chat with our Talent Acquisition Partner, followed by technical interviews, a team conversation, and final alignment.
For questions, feel free to contact Aakaanksha Pandey, Product+ Talent Acquisition Partner, at aakaanksha.pandey@wolt.com
Our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
We're committed to growing and empowering a more inclusive community within our company, industry, and cities. That's why we hire and cultivate diverse teams of people from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. We believe that true innovation happens when everyone has room at the table and the tools, resources, and opportunity to excel.
