Junior Administrator - Västerås
2025-07-03
Our client in Västerås is currently looking for a Logistics Assistant to support the team in daily operations. This is a junior position suitable for someone with some prior experience in logistics.
Responsibilities:
Perform hands-on logistics tasks such as packing, booking transportation, and handling purchases
Provide administrative support to the team at local and business unit level
Manage more advanced administrative tasks and take responsibility for executing specific departmental routines or internal programs
Are you looking to kickstart your career? We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented individual for an entry-level administrative role. No previous experience is required - just a positive attitude and a willingness to learn!
Start Date & Application
Start Date: ASAP/ 14 July 2025
End Date: 29 June 2026
Application Deadline: ASAP/ 4 July 2025
Location: Västerås
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company - quickly and efficiently. Our core focus areas are Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility needed to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already earned the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With offices in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us a natural partner for companies aiming to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9416298