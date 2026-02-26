Junior Accountant
2026-02-26
We are looking for a Junior Accountant to join our Finance Team at Klättermusen
Since 1975 Klättermusen has been a pioneer in making refined Scandinavian Mountaineering Equipment. The designs combine utility and extreme durability, always with consideration of the environment in mind. Klättermusen supports and inspire outdoor enthusiasts through unforgiving weather conditions and unpredictable terrains. Rigorously tested in real-world conditions, the equipment embodies Klättermusen's commitment to creating the best and most sustainable equipment available.
We are currently looking to hire a detail-oriented and proactive Junior Accountant to support our day-to-day financial operations. The ideal candidate has a good understanding of basic accounting principles, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team. This role will primarily focus on daily bookkeeping, expense management, bank and ledger reconciliations, accounts payable (AP), and accounts receivable (AR) processes.
Responsibilities:
Daily Accounting & Reconciliations
Record and reconcile daily bank transactions across all company accounts.
Ensure accuracy of postings in the general ledger.
Expense report management, including compliance with company policies and applicable laws.
Assist with periodic reconciliations and book closings.
Accounts Payable (AP)
Process incoming supplier invoices and ensure proper coding and approvals.
Verify invoice accuracy against contracts and purchase orders, and propose best practice account selections for internal approval flows.
Maintain vendor records and respond to supplier inquiries.
Prepare weekly and ad-hoc payment runs.
Monitor outstanding AP aging and support the optimization of external verifications.
Accounts Receivable (AR)
Process and reconcile incoming payments.
Monitor outstanding receivables and support collections follow-up.
Maintain accurate AR aging reports.
Assist internal teams with billing or customer ledger questions.
Financial Closing & Reporting Support
Assist with month/quarter/year-end closing activities, including journal adjustments and reconciliations.
Help prepare ad-hoc reports and schedules for internal use or auditors.
Support continuous improvement of accounting processes and controls.
Administrative & Support Tasks
Organize and maintain financial documentation in accordance with company policies.
Assist in responding to queries from internal or external stakeholders.
Contribute to ad-hoc finance projects or analysis as required.
Qualifications:
• 2 year documented experience and/or relevant degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or related field.
Understanding and experience of basic accounting principles (K3).
Proficiency in Excel and familiarity with accounting software (Business Central).
Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Strong verbal and written professional communication skills, in both English and Swedish.
Experience working with international business is a plus.
Organized and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Analytical mindset and problem-solving orientation.
High level of integrity and responsibility.
Willingness to learn and grow within the finance function.
The position is based in Åre and reports to our CFO.
Welcome to apply before 31 March 2026
Welcome to apply before 31 March 2026
