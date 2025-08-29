Junior Accountant - Inditex Nordics
2025-08-29
Junior Accountant - Inditex Nordics
Stockholm Head Office
Substitution position 01.10.2025-31.01.2026
Are you ready to take the next step in your accounting career? We're looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Accountant to join Inditex Nordics at our Stockholm Head Office. In this role, you'll support the Chief Accountant in ensuring smooth financial operations and accurate reporting.
Key Responsibilities
To assist and support the Chief Accountant in delivering accurate financial reporting and day-to-day accounting tasks, you will:
Act as the main contact for invoice postings, ensuring accuracy of invoice entries.
Take part in monthly and annual financial closings.
Post accruals, reconcile balance sheet accounts, and support P&L reviews.
Provide support to auditors, HQ, authorities, and other external stakeholders.
Handle supplier inquiries and maintain strong supplier relations.
Support treasury tasks including payment processing, reconciliations, funding, and cash pool activities.
Personal Profile
We're seeking someone who brings:
Minimum 1 year's experience in an Accounts Department, ideally within retail.
A degree in Accounting or part-qualified ACA/ACCA (or equivalent).
Fluency in English with strong communication skills.
Aptitude for figures, Excel skills, and solid accounting knowledge.
The ability to work as part of a team, meet deadlines, and adapt to changing priorities.
Ready to Take the Next Step?
This is an exciting opportunity to grow your accounting expertise and gain hands-on experience with one of the most influential fashion companies in the world.
If this sounds like your next step, apply now and begin your journey as a Junior Accountant at Inditex, Stockholm Head Office! If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply no later than 14.09.25.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
