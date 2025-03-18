Jr. Embedded Software Engineer -Python & C/C++ (Trial &Hire)
Incluso AB Huskvarna / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-03-18
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Huskvarna i Jönköping
We are looking for a Swedish speaking "Junior Embedded Software Engineer" (Trial &Hire) for a global company in Huskvarna.
Start is June 2025, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
If you love working with C/C++, Python, real time, RTOS, BT, drivers, sensors, motors and other technologies in embedded SW development, then this is a perfect fit for you! We think that you have a strong drive and high motivation and want to make a difference for our customers who deserves the very best!
You will be part of a team working together to achieve goals, share knowledge and learn from each other. You will see the results of your own work and of the team in the market leading Husqvarna robotic mower products used by customers globally.
We expect that you have a passion for what you do and that you want to be part of continuously improving how we work by being open, communicative and have fun with us!
Tasks
• Programming embedded code in C/C++.
• Programming test scripts in Python.
• Working with embedded test, code reviews.
• Part of Scrum team.
Required skills
• Master (or Bachelor) in Data, Electronics, Technical Physics, Automation, or equivalent.
• Embedded SW development skills required.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Huskvarna. Start is in June 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Huskvarna Jobbnummer
9229387