Join Paf 's Quest: Unleash Your Frontend Superpowers!
2024-07-22
Are you searching for a position where you can make a difference? Paf stands out from other gaming companies in the market. They were founded by the Red Cross, Save the Children, Public Health on Åland, and the foundation Dagens Barn. Paf strives for a long-term sustainable business and we care about our employees, customers, and society. Responsible gaming is an essential part of there business, and all profits go to charity.
Regarding the position
Paf is looking for a frontend developer who is both curious and passionate about development to join our highly skilled frontend team. As their next colleague you should feel confident taking initiatives on your own but be equally comfortable collaborating with others. Being driven and proactive, you won 't hesitate to ask for assistance when needed.
The team you 'll be joining is highly experienced, fostering an open-minded atmosphere where everyone 's contribution is valued.
Paf care about their employees:
* You have flexible working hours to make your everyday life easier.
* You have generous terms regarding pensions, wellness, free healthcare etc.
* You avoid overtime. You staying with Paf for 10 years is more important than short-term business goals.
Paf adjust to where you want to work:
* 100% at the office
* 100% remote
Or a mix where you 're at the office a few days a week. If you choose to work 100% remote, you will be given money to buy a desk and chair. Paf will buy screens, docking station headset, computer, phone etc. If you choose a mix you will be given a double set of equipment so you have the same conditions at home and at the office. At Paf, you can also choose to work abroad for 3 months a year. The only requirement is that you work approximately the same working hours as your colleagues.
What you will do:
As frontend developer at Paf you will engage in the entire development process; from requirement specification, story creation, and estimation to development, testing, release and maintenance. The team you will be joining develops and maintains several frontends ranging from casino websites to customer-facing support websites. The team is responsible for the whole stack from Cloudflare, through React applications and API servers (Backend For Frontend), down to the infrastructure in AWS.
We are looking for someone who:
* Is a frontend developer with at least 3 years of experience with React.
* Has working experience with TypeScript.
Additional skill sets that will make us even more interested:
* Experience with API design with GraphQL and Rest.
* Experience with headless CMS, for example Sanity.
* Experience with Redis or similar stores or databases.
* AWS or other cloud platforms.
We focus on personal experiences and knowledge in software development, instead of only formal education and diplomas.
Additional Information
The recruitment process will include a programming test and interviews. If you want to show projects that you have done earlier, at work or in your spare time, you are very welcome to add that in your application.
Start: Immediately, with regards to the period of notice.
Scope: Full time, with flexible working hours.
Location: Stockholm or Norrköping, but there is flexibility regarding location. If you prefer to live and work elsewhere in Sweden, this can be arranged.
