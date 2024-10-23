Join our team as an Electrical Design Engineer!
2024-10-23
A-hub opened in Linköping in January 2022. With over 40 years of combined experience, we help candidates find the right job in Östergötland and the Jönköping region within IT/Tech, Engineering, and other roles such as finance, marketing, sales, and HR. A-hub helps shape people's futures and facilitate business growth. For us, it's about much more than just filling positions; it's about fostering success and professional happiness!
We are currently seeking an Electrical Design Engineer for our client, a well-known industrial company in Finspång!
ABOUT THE ROLEAs an Electrical Design Engineer, you will play a key role in developing and implementing electrical systems for our projects in industry and energy. You will work on both conceptual and detailed electrical solutions, ensuring that the designs meet both customer requirements and applicable standards. You will collaborate closely with other engineers, project managers, and clients to create efficient and innovative solutions.
Responsibilities:
Develop and design electrical systems and components for projects in energy, industry, and automation.
Perform detailed design work, including schematic drawings, cable routing, and system integration.
Ensure that all electrical systems comply with relevant standards and safety regulations.
Collaborate with project teams and clients to understand and specify technical requirements.
Participate in technical reviews and validations to ensure optimal performance and quality.
Provide support during installation, testing, and commissioning of electrical systems.
Manage and document technical solutions throughout all project phases, from concept to delivery.
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
To fit and thrive in this role, you have:
A university degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
At least 7 years of relevant work experience as an electrical design engineer, preferably in industry, energy, or automation.
Solid experience with CAD tools for electrical design (e.g., EPLAN, AutoCAD Electrical, or similar).
Strong technical understanding of electrical systems and components, including power distribution, motor control, and PLC systems.
Experience working with international standards and regulations (IEC, IEEE, etc.).
Ability to perform calculations for electrical systems and ensure compliance with safety requirements.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate in cross-functional teams.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
It is also beneficial if you have:
Experience in project management or working in a project environment.
Certifications in electrical design or related fields.
Experience working with sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.
WE OFFER
This is a long-term consulting assignment full-time, employed by us at A-hub, where you will work as a consultant for our client. As a consultant at A-hub, we value you and your development journey in your consulting assignment.
You will be offered a secure employment with support and guidance from our skilled consulting managers. We are an authorized recruitment and consulting company, a member of Almega. You will therefore be covered by the collective agreement's secure terms regarding, for example, salary, pension, insurance, and vacation.
OTHER INFORMATIONLocation: FinspångStart: As soon as possible or by agreementSetup: For questions about the position, please contact Love Fransson at love@a-hub.se
or Alice Lindell at alice@a-hub.se
.
Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible!
ABOUT A-HUB GROUPA-hub is a rapidly growing challenger in recruitment, consulting, and staffing solutions. Our platform enables faster, more efficient, and higher-quality candidate matching, while also allowing more time and focus to strengthen relationships between employers and candidates. We attract candidates by combining the industry's best digital tools, including candidate search software, with the sharpest recruitment and consulting managers.
A-hub operates in the regions of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Örebro, Linköping, Östersund, and Umeå but works operationally with our digitally driven business nationwide. We have also been named a Career Company for 2024!
