Join Our Team as an Automotive ECU Software Architect
2025-03-17
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced ECU Software Architect to design and implement scalable, safe, and efficient software architectures for automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The ideal candidate will have expertise in embedded systems, AUTOSAR, functional safety (ISO 26262), and real-time software development. This role requires strong technical leadership to guide development teams and ensure compliance with automotive industry standards.
Key Responsibilities:
1. ECU Software Architecture Design
Define and develop modular, real-time, and high-performance software architectures for ECUs used in Powertrain, Chassis, ADAS, and Body Control Systems.
Ensure compliance with AUTOSAR, ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), and Cybersecurity (ISO/SAE 21434).
Optimize software for memory, power consumption, and processing efficiency on MCUs and SoCs.
2. Technical Leadership & Collaboration
Work closely with System Engineers, Hardware Engineers, and Software Developers to translate system requirements into software architecture and design.
Provide technical guidance to software teams on best practices, coding standards (MISRA C/C++), and software integration.
Conduct design reviews, code reviews, and architecture validation.
3. Software Development & Integration
Lead the integration of middleware, RTOS, and bootloaders for ECU platforms.
Work with AUTOSAR BSW, MCAL, and RTE layers to ensure seamless communication between software components.
Develop and optimize software for CAN, LIN, Ethernet, FlexRay, and SOME/IP communication protocols.
4. Performance, Safety & Compliance
Ensure functional safety (ISO 26262) compliance, including ASIL decomposition, safety mechanisms, and failure mode analysis.
Support ASPICE Level 2/3 compliance for software development lifecycle.
Implement security best practices to protect ECUs against cyber threats.
5. Innovation & Future Trends
Stay updated on emerging ECU technologies, including OTA updates, AI/ML in automotive, and software-defined vehicles.
Evaluate new MCUs, SoCs, and hardware acceleration techniques to enhance ECU performance.
Required Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field.
Experience:
5+ years of experience in automotive embedded software development and architecture.
Strong background in AUTOSAR, functional safety (ISO 26262), and real-time ECU software.
Technical Skills:
Proficiency in C, C++, Python, or Model-Based Design (MATLAB/Simulink).
Hands-on experience with ECU software development on microcontrollers (Infineon, NXP, Renesas, TI).
Strong knowledge of RTOS (FreeRTOS, QNX, OSEK), bootloaders, and low-level drivers.
Experience with CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet, and automotive cybersecurity.
Understanding of AUTOSAR architecture (Classic & Adaptive), BSW configuration, and RTE design.
Soft Skills:
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Ability to document and present architectural solutions effectively.
Benefits & Perks:
• Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
• Health, dental, and vision insurance.
• Flexible work hours and remote work options.
• Learning and development opportunities.
• Work with a talented and passionate team in a collaborative environment.
