Join our Software Team within Automotive Infotainment!
2025-05-16
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
As SW Developer/System Engineer/SW Test Developer/Scrum Master within Infotainment you will work at one of our clients to develop and maintain the functionality of Personalization, Vehicle Functions , Positioning & Maps, Core HMI , Camera, BT Telephony, Security, Base Tech , vehicle power modes, SW Download and Diagnostics/OTA.
You will join a team with valuable knowledge from all infotainment domains. The daily work includes Infotainment development with end to end responsibility including design, architecture, documentation, implementation and automated tested case.
Qualifications
We believe that you have:
M.Sc in Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
At least 3 years of software development in Java and/or C++ in a Linux environment
Good English skills (written and spoken)
Good understanding in working according to Agile principles
European driving license (B)
One or several of the below:
Experience and good understanding of android stack development including knowledge within platform area
Experience in test driven development
Experience in developing automated unit or integration test in C++/Java and Python
Experience from automotive environment
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Last date to apply: 6/7.
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd - Section Managerdaniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
