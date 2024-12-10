Join Lkab's Exploration Team As Geophysicist
2024-12-10
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2025-01-19
We are expanding our Exploration department, responsible for both near-mine and greenfield projects in Malmberget, Kiruna, Svappavaara, and beyond. Geophysics is a crucial part of our strategy to uncover new iron ore deposits, and we are seeking a passionate Geophysicist to join our dynamic team.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your Role
You will collaborate with geologists, drillers, technicians, and external partners. The role covers a range of geophysical methods, including potential field, electromagnetic (EM), and seismic surveys, as well as downhole logging in connection with drilling operations. You'll contribute to both near-mine and greenfield exploration, supporting R&D projects in collaboration with universities and research institutions.
As a member of the Exploration department, you will engage in all aspects of geophysical surveys, including:
Planning and conducting surveys
Fieldwork in various environments
Processing and interpreting geophysical data
Writing comprehensive reports
What you bring
Master's degree in geophysics, or a related field with advanced geophysical coursework
Experience in mineral exploration.
Experience in fieldwork (year-round)
Strong communication and analytical skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Fluency in English
A valid driving license
Willingness to learn Swedish (if not already proficient)
Preferred:
Familiarity with advanced potential field or EM modeling
Skills in programming and electronics
What We Offer
A challenging and rewarding role with opportunities to work across multiple disciplines
A comprehensive compensation package
Health and wellness support
Relocation support for you and your family.
Career development opportunities within a global company
The chance to live and work in Swedish Lapland, known for its stunning natural landscapes and opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and ice climbing. Find out more about the area here: Startsidan - Kiruna Lappland
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV by January 19, 2025. For more information, feel free to contact: Ana Braña Bergshjorth, Geophysics Group Manager: +46 70-277 25 43, ana.brana.bergshjorth@lkab.com
Union representatives:
Akademikerföreningen Kiruna - peter.johansson@lkab.com
Ledarna Norra - ingegerd.kyro@lkab.com
Unionen Norra - sakari.alanko@lkab.com
.
Please note, we do not accept applications from recruitment or advertising agencies.
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
