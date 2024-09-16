Jira Data Center Administrator
2024-09-16
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 1+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Jira Data Center Administrator. Our client is at the forefront of creating a digital ecosystem aimed at simplifying their customers' lives. They are looking for curious and creative individuals who want to make an impact by driving innovation.
The digital transformation at our client's organization is built around a human-centric approach, leveraging Agile and DevOps practices. If you are passionate about being part of cutting-edge software development and contributing to the infrastructure that powers future vehicle technologies, then this is the role for you. Join our client's cross-functional DevOps team, which focuses on building and maintaining the tools essential for the Test & Traceability area of in-house developed vehicle software.
As a Jira Data Center Administrator, you will take ownership of developing and managing the Zephyr Scale plugin for Jira, contributing to the company's goal of becoming a software-driven automotive leader.
Main Responsibilities:
In this role, your key responsibilities will include:
Collaborating in a cross-functional team with diverse skills across different areas.
Working throughout the entire development process, from creating requirements to deploying code in production.
Participating in and contributing to DevOps practices.
Developing innovative products and services that deliver value to customers.
Providing end-user support and training as required.
Required Qualifications:
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Expertise as a Jira Data Center Administrator, including the ability to perform changes in Jira and assess the impact of these changes.
Experience with the Zephyr Scale plugin and the ability to customize it according to business needs.
A strong understanding of how Jira projects are set up, specifically related to VIRA.
Desired Attributes:
Self-motivated and willing to proactively reach out and collaborate with new people.
A strong interest in understanding user needs and the user journey to deliver the best outcomes for product teams.
Confidence in facilitating stakeholder forums and engaging in detailed requirements discussions.
A curious and open-minded approach to problem-solving.
A solid understanding of, and commitment to, Agile team principles and ceremonies.
A friendly, outgoing, and patient demeanor that fosters teamwork and communication.
