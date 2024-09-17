Javascript/Fullstack Engineer
2024-09-17
Who We Are:
Schibsted Media is the largest media group in Scandinavia including world-class media houses like VG and Aftonbladet.
The Data Platform team is a part of the Data & AI division, centrally positioned within Schibsted Media, and committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value. Our mission is to establish Schibsted as a data-driven pioneer. Our main responsibility is collecting and distributing behavioural data across all of Schibsted Media by developing and maintaining Pulse - our in-house behavioural data streaming and management system. We serve billions of events daily with minimum latency to ensure our newsrooms always have the latest information at their fingertips. We also plan to develop a new data platform based on the latest technologies that will serve as a foundation for Schibsted Media's Data Mesh.
The Role:
We are looking for a Javascript Engineer who has completed more than a few features together with their team and is also respectfully proactive in taking ownership of and investigating the "whys" of things.
What you'll do:
- Maintain and improve our data collection capabilities of Pulse (SDKs and applications) together with our senior engineers.
- Assist our internal customers in using our SDKs - we have many dev teams in Schibsted Media and it is crucial to our success to help them use our platform in the best way possible.
- Help us design and implement our new Schibsted Media Data Platform.
- Implement data security and privacy best practices - with the support of our security and privacy experts.
Our tech stack:
- Our main programming languages are Typescript, Javascript, Scala, Kotlin, Java, and Swift. The front end is based on React, Material-UI, and Nodejs API.
- Our infrastructure is mainly built using AWS services (S3, Cloudfront, Cloudformation, Route53, dynamoDB, ALB, PostgreSQL), Kubernetes, Aiven Kafka, Datadog, Humio, Artifactory, and Github. For data analytics and streaming, we use e.g. AWS, Snowflake, AWS Lambda, and Kafka.
Who You Are:
- You have a strong proficiency in modern JavaScript, applied to a React/Typescript ecosystem, including bundling packages and publishing them to npm.
- You are experienced in working with data from a variety of storage technologies (like PostgreSQL and DynamoDB).
- You have basic knowledge of the architecture and design of microservices and cloud infrastructure (patterns, reliability, scalability, quality).
- You are comfortable with deploying and operating services in a cloud environment.
- You have a proven track record of gathering and interpreting requirements, solving technical problems, and learning new technologies and code practices.
- At least a Bachelor's degree or similar relevant work experience in a quantitative field such as computer science, informatics, applied mathematics, or statistics
- Good communication skills with fluency in English.
Nice to have:
- Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform.
- Familiarity with DevOps, concurrent/multithreaded programming, or distributed systems are all advantageous.
- Experience with any of the following areas: AWS, Kubernetes, and large-scale data pipelines.
- Interest in Big Data and would like to develop yourself in the Data Engineering area.
- Good understanding of developing and maintaining JavaScript/TypeScript SDK or library code for real users (e.g. open-source projects).
- An interest in DevEx (Developer Experience) - how do we make better products by helping other developers?
- A passion for metrics, monitoring, and code "transparency".
Why Join Us?
- A high degree of influence in shaping and developing your role further.
- A creative and up-to-date environment that offers great learning opportunities and active engineering communities.
- Flexible working hours and a hybrid work mode, with offices in Oslo and Stockholm.
- International environment with colleagues from around the globe.
- Comprehensive health insurance and wellness offers.
- Insider access to premium news and podcasts.
Our Interview Process:
- Recruiter screening (30 min): An initial call with a talent acquisition partner or the team's manager. We'll tell you a bit about us, answer any questions you may have, learn about your background and what you're looking to do.
- Home assignment and code review (60 min): a take-home exercise with a follow-up discussion where you meet two of our engineers. We will provide preparation material and context beforehand. The time commitment for completing the home assignment is not more than 3 hours of work.
- Values interview (45 min): meeting the Engineering Manager and Product Manager of the team for a short discussion, such as figuring out whether you'd enjoy being a teammate focusing on your previous experiences as a teammate in various situations.
- Offer extended! If you are interested in talking to more potential coworkers or have additional questions, we will also arrange any additional chats for you.
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
