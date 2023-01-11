Java/Kotlin Backend developer to SVT in Stockholm
2023-01-11
Do you want to work with one of Sweden's most liked streaming-service? Welcome to SVT as a java/kotlin backend developer!
Over 70% of all internet traffic is connected to streaming of digital video and as Backend developer at SVT you get to contribute to their delivery and improvement of Video on Demand! It is a fast-growing area and with us you will be involved in several exciting projects where your work contributes to optimization and an improved streaming experience for SVT 's viewers!
The Opportunity
With us, you become part of a modern, fast-moving and innovative organization where we are humble and respect each other. Our products are the result of our employees, and in order to continue delivering products to the Swedish people we prioritize our development department. With us you will:
* Work with cutting-edge technology with video encoding, packaging and distributed systems
* Be part of a cross-functional team that works autonomous, agile and innovational
* Work at a safe and unique organization with a meaningful Public-service mission
Your Challenge
As a backend developer, you work with the functionality within our backend systems with a focus on stability and sustainability. You work in a modern development environment where you are an important member of a tech-savvy team responsible for developing the best streaming service.
Here you will, for example:
* Continuously deploy in the cloud using Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines in GitLab
* Experiment with new solutions to improve the viewers streaming experience as well as work at SVT
* Manage the streaming data using Apache Kafka
The Team and Work Place
You will become a part of the Video Core team consisting of 5 people, we are three developers, one R&D engineer and one Product Owner. Since we work with innovation, we have a close collaboration where we discuss solutions together. It 's important to us to focus on quality over speed and we like to try out new tools, especially Open Source. At least one day a week you can find us all together in the SVT House in Gärdet. Remaining days of the week some of us are working at the office and others from home making sure all the puzzle pieces of life go together.
In addition to the Video Core team, there are possibilities to collaborate with other teams at SVT in both development at production. There 're also possibilities to work with external partners within audio and video production if that 's your cup of tea.
About You
As a person, like us, you thrive in an environment with close collaboration where new ways of thinking, ideas and initiatives are at the center. You have a positive attitude and like to work on technical challenges with an eye for detail. Furthermore, you enjoy freedom under responsibility where you take the initiative to achieve results and create value for the business.
We would like you to have a few years of experience in backend development with Java or Kotlin. Previous experience with Apache Kafka, Kubernetes and cloud technology is meritorious. Furthermore, you have good knowledge of English as we use it for internal documentation.
LET 'S CONNECT
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
Talent Business Partner
